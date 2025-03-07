Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,201,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,120,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of IQVIA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,793,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,885,000 after purchasing an additional 157,809 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $185.45 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.28 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.95 and a 200-day moving average of $213.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price target (up previously from $261.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stephens started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.05.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

