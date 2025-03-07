Q3 EPS Estimates for IPG Photonics Lowered by Zacks Research

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for IPG Photonics in a report released on Tuesday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for IPG Photonics’ current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IPGP. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $62.58 on Friday. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $56.71 and a 52 week high of $92.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,352,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,335,000 after buying an additional 173,584 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,069,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,751,000 after buying an additional 9,852 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 999,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after purchasing an additional 28,606 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 37.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 671,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,871,000 after purchasing an additional 181,844 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 8.9% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 534,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,749,000 after purchasing an additional 43,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

(Get Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.