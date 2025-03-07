Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock Holdings Raised by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Q2 accounts for 2.8% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Q2 worth $11,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Q2 by 139.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 608,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,558,000 after purchasing an additional 354,524 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Q2 in the fourth quarter worth $18,271,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Q2 in the third quarter worth $9,847,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Q2 in the fourth quarter worth $11,681,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 104.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,012,000 after acquiring an additional 83,181 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Stock Down 4.9 %

QTWO stock opened at $77.12 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $112.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.64 and a beta of 1.61.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 10,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total transaction of $1,109,747.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 337,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,931,968.06. This trade represents a 3.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $87,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,518.36. This represents a 5.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,288 shares of company stock worth $3,091,483 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QTWO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Q2 from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised Q2 from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Compass Point upped their price target on Q2 from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Q2 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.27.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

