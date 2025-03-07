Q1 Earnings Estimate for TopBuild Issued By DA Davidson

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for TopBuild in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 6th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger anticipates that the construction company will earn $4.28 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TopBuild’s current full-year earnings is $20.97 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for TopBuild’s FY2026 earnings at $22.07 EPS.

Get TopBuild alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BLD. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of TopBuild from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Benchmark cut their price objective on TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $443.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.78.

TopBuild Stock Up 0.1 %

BLD opened at $305.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.33. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $288.31 and a 52 week high of $495.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TopBuild

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Amiral Gestion bought a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,623,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TopBuild

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.