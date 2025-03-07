PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Director Allan Steven Jacobson Sells 1,230 Shares

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $63,369.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,118 shares in the company, valued at $984,959.36. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $52.80 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,178,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,332,000 after buying an additional 53,688 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,363,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,899,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,554,000 after purchasing an additional 149,700 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,325,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,015,000 after purchasing an additional 455,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,798,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,886 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTCT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.08.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

