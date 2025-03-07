Promising Financial Stocks To Follow Now – March 7th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, iShares Bitcoin Trust, Robinhood Markets, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Walmart are the five Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies within the financial sector, including banks, insurance firms, brokerage houses, and asset management companies, that are traded on public markets. They provide investors a way to gain exposure to the economic performance and stability of the financial industry, which often plays a critical role in overall market health. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.58. The stock had a trading volume of 48,633,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,102,164. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average is $33.78. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $64.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,503,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,303,617. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.09. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $61.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBIT

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Robinhood Markets stock traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.50. The company had a trading volume of 26,215,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,957,922. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $66.91. The firm has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of JPM traded down $6.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.40. 4,361,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,632,518. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $179.20 and a 1 year high of $280.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,583,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,554,387. Walmart has a 12-month low of $58.56 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.19 and a 200-day moving average of $88.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Further Reading