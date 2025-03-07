Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Has $495,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,425 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 9,253 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,149,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,476,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598,146 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 55.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,779,859 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,928,339,000 after buying an additional 7,015,375 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $284,283,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,491.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,808,571 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $256,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,078.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,545,419 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,431 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Starbucks Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $105.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.94. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

