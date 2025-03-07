Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Short Interest Update

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,700 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the January 31st total of 187,400 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Precision Drilling Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Precision Drilling stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $46.71. The company had a trading volume of 34,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,138. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.65. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $79.07. The firm has a market cap of $640.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.64). Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 5.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precision Drilling

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDS. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 729,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 602,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,832,000 after purchasing an additional 131,843 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,188,000 after purchasing an additional 98,836 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,198,000 after purchasing an additional 29,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 235.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 110,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

