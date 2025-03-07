Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Trading Up 6.8% – Here’s Why

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.27 and last traded at C$1.25. Approximately 350,265 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 387,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.

Power Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$179.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Marion Mcgrath sold 31,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total transaction of C$35,616.00. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Power Metals Company Profile

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

