POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Trading 5.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) traded up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $54.14 and last traded at $53.40. 48,951 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 187,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Get POSCO alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on POSCO

POSCO Trading Up 4.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On POSCO

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.57 and its 200-day moving average is $54.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 256.0% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 11,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO during the fourth quarter worth $3,516,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of POSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $1,062,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in POSCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000.

About POSCO

(Get Free Report)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.