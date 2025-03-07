Polyhedra Network Price Hits $2.05 on Top Exchanges (ZKJ)

Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. In the last week, Polyhedra Network has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polyhedra Network has a market cap of $537.44 million and approximately $8.74 million worth of Polyhedra Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polyhedra Network token can currently be bought for approximately $2.05 or 0.00002306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polyhedra Network Token Profile

Polyhedra Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,805,555 tokens. Polyhedra Network’s official Twitter account is @polyhedrazk. The official message board for Polyhedra Network is polyhedra.medium.com. Polyhedra Network’s official website is polyhedra.network.

Buying and Selling Polyhedra Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polyhedra Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 112,502,998.79 in circulation. The last known price of Polyhedra Network is 2.04262607 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $9,000,978.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polyhedra.network/.”

