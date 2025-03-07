Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VT. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 379.2% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA VT opened at $118.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $123.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.29 and a 200-day moving average of $119.47.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.