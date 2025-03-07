Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $591,000 Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRU. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $129.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and raised their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PRU stock opened at $110.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.44 and a 1 year high of $130.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.40). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.