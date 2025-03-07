Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLT opened at $90.40 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $101.64. The stock has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2898 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

