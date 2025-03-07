Perseus Mining Limited (PRU) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 9th. This is a 92.3% increase from Perseus Mining’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

Perseus Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Perseus Mining alerts:

Insider Transactions at Perseus Mining

In other news, insider Richard(Rick) Menell acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.01 ($1.91) per share, with a total value of A$105,350.00 ($66,677.22). 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perseus Mining Company Profile

Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.