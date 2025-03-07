PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Doug Jones Sells 14,530 Shares

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) Director Doug Jones sold 14,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $210,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,189. This represents a 18.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,412. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average of $13.56. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $15.22.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.84%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 120.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on PMT

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.