PDS Biotechnology’s (PDSB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

PDS Biotechnology Stock Down 6.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDS Biotechnology

PDSB stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.26. 8,614,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,027. The company has a market cap of $48.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. PDS Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 39,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 35,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 9.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 37,142 shares during the last quarter. 26.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

