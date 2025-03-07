PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Up 1% – Here’s What Happened

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $68.48 and last traded at $68.17. 3,115,353 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 11,983,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.48.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.99. The company has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Audent Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 23,604 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC increased its position in PayPal by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 28,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 12,095 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 98,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

