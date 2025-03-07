Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Raised to C$42.00 at National Bankshares

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.13% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, CIBC increased their target price on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.92.
In other news, Director James Allan Neate acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$33.29 per share, with a total value of C$166,450.00. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.
