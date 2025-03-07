Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

Park Aerospace has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.

Park Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of PKE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.42. 6,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.41 million, a PE ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.14. Park Aerospace has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $16.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 7.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Park Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Park Aerospace Company Profile

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

