Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD) Short Interest Down 12.5% in February

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the January 31st total of 20,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Insider Activity at Palmer Square Capital BDC

In other news, President Matthew L. Bloomfield bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $64,596.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 32,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,511.64. This trade represents a 14.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palmer Square Capital BDC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 35,437 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC by 7.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 383,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 25,951 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Palmer Square Capital BDC by 22.1% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 104,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 18,842 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Palmer Square Capital BDC by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 262,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 45,519 shares during the period. Finally, Pandi LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,860,000. 6.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Stock Performance

Palmer Square Capital BDC Cuts Dividend

PSBD stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.49. 8,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,388. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.88. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $17.09. The company has a market cap of $505.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. Palmer Square Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.30%.

About Palmer Square Capital BDC

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

Further Reading

