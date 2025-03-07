Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD) Short Interest Down 12.5% in February

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the January 31st total of 20,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
In other news, President Matthew L. Bloomfield bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $64,596.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 32,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,511.64. This trade represents a 14.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 35,437 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC by 7.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 383,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 25,951 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Palmer Square Capital BDC by 22.1% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 104,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 18,842 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Palmer Square Capital BDC by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 262,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 45,519 shares during the period. Finally, Pandi LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,860,000. 6.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. Palmer Square Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.30%.
Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.
