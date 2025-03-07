Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Trading Down 3.6% – Here’s Why

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO – Get Free Report) was down 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 88,990 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 206,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.68 million, a P/E ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.31.

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project located in Sinaloa State. It also holds 100% interests in the Xochipala project that includes Celia Gene and Celia Generosa contiguous mineral concessions covering an area of 193 hectares located in Guerrero; and the Salvador property that covers an area of 100 hectares located in Guerrero.

