O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Position Reduced by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 3.1% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.35% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $237,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,568,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 824.6% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,331.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,275.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1,216.03. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $947.49 and a one year high of $1,389.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ORLY. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,325.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,390.81.

View Our Latest Report on O’Reilly Automotive

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,375. The trade was a 64.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 248 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.17, for a total transaction of $326,410.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,001.07. This trade represents a 20.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,894 shares of company stock valued at $10,409,618 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.