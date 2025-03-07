Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.55, but opened at $4.18. Opthea shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 21,497 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OPT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Opthea in a report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Opthea to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Opthea alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Opthea

Opthea Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Opthea during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opthea during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opthea during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opthea during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opthea during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

Opthea Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Opthea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opthea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.