OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 682,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,508,467.20. The trade was a 2.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Philip Austin Jr. Singleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 19th, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton purchased 13,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $241,800.00.

Shares of ONEW stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.13 and a fifty-two week high of $31.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.40.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.30. OneWater Marine had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on OneWater Marine from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on OneWater Marine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on OneWater Marine from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in OneWater Marine by 332.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in OneWater Marine by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

