One Capital Management LLC Sells 852 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

One Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,257 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in McDonald’s by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $835,000. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $319,918.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,235.70. This trade represents a 11.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total transaction of $309,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,778.28. This represents a 15.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,504 shares of company stock worth $10,206,575. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $336.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.61.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $310.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $221.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $295.13 and its 200-day moving average is $296.01. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

