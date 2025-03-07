One Capital Management LLC Sells 493 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

One Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,520.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,244,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,862,000 after buying an additional 8,173,293 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $389,029,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,465,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,935,000 after buying an additional 3,563,486 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,075,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,149,000 after buying an additional 1,975,432 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,658,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,678,000 after buying an additional 1,193,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY opened at $82.39 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.91 and a one year high of $83.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3,755.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.