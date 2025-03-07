One Capital Management LLC Sells 20,246 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

One Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 75.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,246 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,843,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,519,000. Tull Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,642,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 66,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 43,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 580.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 16,231 shares during the last quarter.

VOOV stock opened at $186.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.06 and its 200 day moving average is $189.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $170.26 and a 1-year high of $199.72.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

