One Capital Management LLC Purchases 87,413 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 189.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,413 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $22.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $24.31.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

