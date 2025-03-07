One Capital Management LLC Purchases 505 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESML stock opened at $39.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.53. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $36.86 and a 52-week high of $46.30.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.