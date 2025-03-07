One Capital Management LLC Buys 840 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $65.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.74 and a 200-day moving average of $63.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.52 and a 52 week high of $71.92.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.0812 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

