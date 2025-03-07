Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading Down 1.5% – Here’s Why

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.48 and last traded at $25.58. 5,386,339 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 19,165,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

OKLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oklo from $10.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Oklo from $26.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.26.

In related news, Director Richard Kinzley bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,750. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 230,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $4,982,596.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,543,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,056,066.85. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKLO. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oklo during the third quarter valued at about $19,753,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oklo by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,343,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,154 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oklo in the fourth quarter valued at $38,661,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Oklo in the fourth quarter worth $19,285,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oklo during the fourth quarter worth $17,104,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

