Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,580,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the January 31st total of 13,780,000 shares. Currently, 13.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Oklo Price Performance

NYSE:OKLO traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $26.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,024,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,307,086. Oklo has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $59.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Oklo in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Oklo from $10.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Oklo from $26.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oklo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard Kinzley purchased 5,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,750. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 230,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $4,982,596.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,543,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,056,066.85. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oklo

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oklo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,476,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Oklo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $781,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oklo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $427,000. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oklo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its stake in Oklo by 1,058.3% in the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

