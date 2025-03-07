NPK International Inc. (NYSE:NPKI) Director John C. Minge Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

NPK International Inc. (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) Director John C. Minge purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $53,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 230,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,944.06. The trade was a 4.54 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NPK International Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE NPKI opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. NPK International Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $486.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.89.

NPK International (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $57.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.67 million. NPK International had a positive return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 28.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NPK International Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of NPK International in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

About NPK International

NPK International Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

