Novus Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Novus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 262,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,291,000 after acquiring an additional 19,387 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 66,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 53,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 19,554 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

IJR opened at $107.26 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.22.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

