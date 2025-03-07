Novus Advisors LLC Invests $473,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Novus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 209,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,082,000 after buying an additional 23,790 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $96.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.52. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $107.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.