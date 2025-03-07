Novus Advisors LLC Invests $223,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Novus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,347,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. K2 Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000. BBR Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 19,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $152.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $269.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $167.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.62.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

