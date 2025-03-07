Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.38.

Novartis Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE NVS opened at $113.00 on Friday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $92.35 and a one year high of $120.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 37.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

