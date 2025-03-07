Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Stock Price Up 5.8% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) rose 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.91. Approximately 282,898 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 322,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Performance

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

The firm has a market capitalization of C$570.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

Featured Articles

