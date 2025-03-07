Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Stock Price Up 5.8% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) rose 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.91. Approximately 282,898 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 322,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Performance
About Northern Dynasty Minerals
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.
