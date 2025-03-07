North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Short Interest Update

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the January 31st total of 66,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NRT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,649. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $8.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.74. The firm has a market cap of $39.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Get North European Oil Royalty Trust alerts:

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 87.43% and a return on equity of 537.09%. The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered North European Oil Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRT

Institutional Trading of North European Oil Royalty Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Free Report) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned approximately 0.29% of North European Oil Royalty Trust worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company also has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.