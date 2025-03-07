Noble Financial Has Bullish Forecast for AZZ FY2026 Earnings

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Noble Financial raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of AZZ in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 6th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now expects that the industrial products company will earn $5.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.77. The consensus estimate for AZZ’s current full-year earnings is $5.13 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for AZZ’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $403.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.30 million. AZZ had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of AZZ from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AZZ from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of AZZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

AZZ Price Performance

AZZ stock opened at $88.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.26. AZZ has a 1 year low of $69.59 and a 1 year high of $99.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.43.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 45.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZZ

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in AZZ by 13.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,223,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,284,000 after acquiring an additional 385,240 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AZZ by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,729,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,584,000 after acquiring an additional 124,392 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AZZ by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,999,000 after acquiring an additional 29,306 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AZZ by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,887,000 after acquiring an additional 27,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in AZZ by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 882,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,279,000 after acquiring an additional 142,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

