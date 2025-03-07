NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Short Interest Up 22.7% in February

NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the January 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 92.0 days.

NICE Price Performance

NCSYF opened at $145.00 on Friday. NICE has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $300.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.72 and its 200-day moving average is $171.50.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

