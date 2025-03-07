Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.02, but opened at $8.51. Nexxen International shares last traded at $8.96, with a volume of 48,961 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nexxen International from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Nexxen International Stock Down 3.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.05 million, a PE ratio of 220.50 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Nexxen International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Nexxen International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEXN. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Nexxen International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexxen International by 2,021.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexxen International during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Nexxen International during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nexxen International in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. 54.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexxen International Company Profile

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

