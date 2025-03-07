Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 64.45 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 64.45 ($0.83), with a volume of 101290 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.50 ($0.90).

Newmark Security Trading Down 7.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of £6.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 70.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 80.26.

Newmark Security (LON:NWT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported GBX (4.60) (($0.06)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Newmark Security had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.60%.

About Newmark Security plc

Newmark Security plc is a leading provider of electronic and physical security systems, which focus on personal security, the safety of assets and reduced operational cost. Operating through two established and wholly owned divisions, Grosvenor Technology (Electronic) and Safetell (Physical Security), the Group admitted to trading on AIM in 1997.

Grosvenor Technology provides security and attendance solutions via its Access Control and Workforce Management lines of business.

