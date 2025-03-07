NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Director James N. Topper Buys 4,005 Shares of Stock

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) Director James N. Topper acquired 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.02 per share, with a total value of $84,185.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,012,434 shares in the company, valued at $63,321,362.68. This trade represents a 0.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NAMS opened at $23.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of -0.06. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $27.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average of $20.43.
NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NAMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.
View Our Latest Report on NewAmsterdam Pharma
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NewAmsterdam Pharma
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Wall Street Says Chipotle Has 30% Upside—Should You Bite?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- AutoZone: Forget the Pullback, This Stock Is Still Climbing
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Warren Buffett Swaps VOO for This Reliable Dividend Stock
Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.