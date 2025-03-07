NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Director James N. Topper Buys 4,005 Shares of Stock

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) Director James N. Topper acquired 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.02 per share, with a total value of $84,185.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,012,434 shares in the company, valued at $63,321,362.68. This trade represents a 0.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NAMS opened at $23.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of -0.06. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $27.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average of $20.43.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAMS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NAMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

