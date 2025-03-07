Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Trading 8.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) traded up 8.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $103.00 and last traded at $103.09. 27,985 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 30,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.80.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 68.22% and a return on equity of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $65.73 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a boost from Natural Resource Partners’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 26.62%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Progeny 3 Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $15,732,000. Solidarity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 92,186 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 45,571 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 93,910 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the third quarter worth about $1,899,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,085 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 18,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

