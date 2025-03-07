National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Receives Neutral Rating from William Blair

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Friday,RTT News reports. They presently have a $7.50 target price on the business services provider’s stock. William Blair’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.22% from the stock’s current price.

NCMI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $8.25 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National CineMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

National CineMedia Stock Down 22.9 %

NASDAQ NCMI traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.90. 1,089,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $464.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.81. National CineMedia has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $7.60.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.77 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. On average, analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Maria Vg Woods sold 23,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $154,560.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,987 shares in the company, valued at $436,085.37. The trade was a 26.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 2,562.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 69,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 66,927 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at $14,147,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

