Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 62.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 190,177 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Natera worth $18,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Natera by 345.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Natera by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natera alerts:

Insider Activity at Natera

In other Natera news, insider John Fesko sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $117,861.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,739,941.88. This trade represents a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 78,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $12,958,888.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,150,756.13. This represents a 22.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,299 shares of company stock worth $34,948,265 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTRA. Barclays started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Natera from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Natera from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on NTRA

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $141.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.40 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.13 and a 52 week high of $183.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.91 million. Analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Natera

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.