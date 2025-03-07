M&T Bank Corp Sells 439 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $8,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,472.47.

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,344.37 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,136.27 and a 52-week high of $1,451.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,318.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1,326.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 38,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.78, for a total transaction of $47,519,825.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,461,615.94. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.07, for a total value of $24,961,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,181,755.06. This represents a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,647 shares of company stock worth $155,847,223 over the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

