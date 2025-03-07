M&T Bank Corp Grows Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.08% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEI. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,693.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

IEI stock opened at $117.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.05. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.16 and a one year high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

